Navy to name ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Navy is naming a ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“As we close out Women’s History Month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She served on the court until she died in 2020.

T-AO ships are fleet oilers designed to transfer fuel to the Navy’s strike groups, the military said. The lead ship, T-AO 205, is named Rep. John Lewis.

The Navy says it aims to honor people who fought for civil and human rights.