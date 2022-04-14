New report shows younger Latino men more susceptible to consuming misinformation about immigration

A recently released report shows that Latino men between the ages of 18 and 35 may be “easy targets for racialized disinformation about the role of immigrants in this country.”

United We Dream partnered with nonprofit media research group Harmony Labs to analyze the content Latinos consume on tv and digital platforms.

Researchers found Latina women under the age of 35 are more likely to consume human interest stories about immigrants, not just content regarding policy and law.

When it came to Latino men in the age same group, they didn’t consume as much media regarding immigration.

Researchers said these media consumption habits put young Latino men “at risk of passively consuming anti-immigrant content as bystanders."

The report also found that older Latino audiences were more likely to consume anti-immigrant content.

Latino men over the age of 36 were more likely to watch or read stories from right-wing stories, such as Fox News and OAN News, the report found.

The new report comes less than one year after Nielsen released a separate report showing that Latinos are more likely to consume share misinformation online than the general population.

United We Dream said its research shows that it is important to “fight back against racialized disinformation and the radicalization of young Latinx men.”