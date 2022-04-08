New York makes to-go restaurant drinks permanent

New York announced it will allow to-go drinks from restaurants for the next three years. A provision in the state budget bill released on Thursday settles a booze battle between bars, restaurants and liquor stores.

During the height of the pandemic, dining establishments and local bars and taverns were allowed to serve drinks to-go as customers stayed away from indoor dining. However, last June the provision was lifted as businesses began returning to normal dining practices.

Now, according to the budget bill, any alcohol sold to-go must be accompanied by "a substantial" food order. It also does not permit restaurants or bars to sell full-size bottles of wine or liquor.

And in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills that will allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails and alcoholic beverages to-go, WXYZ reported.

According to the governor's office, the bills were aimed to provide relief for restaurants and bars. They will be able to sell drinks to-go and deliver them until the end of 2025.

“The MLBA, its members, and all 8,500 licensees throughout the state have something to be excited about today,” said Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis. “We would like to thank Governor Whitmer, Senator Nesbitt, Representative Webber, and Representative Anthony for their focus and hard work for bringing these ideas to fruition in a timely manner.”

