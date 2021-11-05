Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide and Megan McArthur, pose with chile peppers grown aboard the International Space Station on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (NASA via AP)
SpaceX-Crew
Posted at 5:30 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:30:22-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station as early as this weekend will be stuck using diapers on the way home.

That's because the toilet in their SpaceX capsule is broken.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur told reporters Friday that it's just one of many challenges she and the others faced during their six-month mission.

NASA is deciding whether to bring McArthur and her three crewmates back before launching their replacements.

That launch already has been delayed more than a week by bad weather and a minor medical issue involving one of the crew.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!