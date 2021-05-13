NowThis editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue

NEW YORK (AP) — Teen Vogue has chosen Versha Sharma, a top editor at NowThis, to replace Alexi McCammond as editor in chief.

The announcement Monday came after a swirl of controversy over McCammond's past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful for this awesome opportunity. Thank you to everyone who helped get me here!" Versha tweeted.

Sharma takes over May 24 at the digital-only publication after McCammond and the Conde Nast title parted ways before her appointment took effect.

The 34-year-old Sharma was named managing editor of NowThis, a digital news site, in 2015.

She covered the U.S. presidential election in 2012 for MSNBC.com and sits on the board of directors of the Online News Association.

She also won an Edward R. Murrow award with the NowThis Reports team for a short documentary about the Hurricane Maria aftermath in Puerto Rico.