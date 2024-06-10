Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots 26-year-old burglar who broke into his home

READING, Ohio — A Hamilton County, Ohio deputy returning home from work shot a burglar who broke into his home early Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Hamilton County deputies and Reading police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Keith Road in Reading.

Investigators said there was a confrontation, and the deputy fired his personally owned weapon.

In a recording of a 911 call obtained by WRTV sister station WCPO 9, the off-duty deputy tells dispatch "I'm in my personal residence, somebody broke into my house when I got off duty, and tried to attack my family. Shots fired."

Before the deputy fired shots, he physically fought with the suspect, according to the 911 call.

Kyla Woods, the public information officer for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said 26-year-old Darryl Williams was shot in the leg. His injury is non-life-threatening, Woods said.

After he was shot, Williams fled the scene and was later apprehended by Cincinnati police, Woods said.

Woods said Williams has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | June 10, 7am

An office manager for a nearby apartment complex told our crew on the scene that they heard one shot around 5 a.m. They also said they saw search dogs and drones in the neighborhood. She walked the apartment grounds around 7 a.m. and was instructed by investigators to go back inside, she said.

"This sort of thing never happens in the area," she said. "It’s a shock when it does.

Police units from Lockland, St. Bernard and Woodlawn also responded to the scene.