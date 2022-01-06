Watch
Officials: 1-year-old accidentally shoots mother, infant sibling in Texas Walmart parking lot

Associated Press
FILE - Police crime scene tape outside a Wal-Mart store.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 06, 2022
Authorities in Texas say a 1-year-old accidentally shot their mother and 3-month-old sibling in a Walmart parking lot after finding a handgun inside a vehicle and firing it.

In a news release, Granbury city officials say the shooting happened Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

City officials said the 1-year old was inside the vehicle with the 3-month old when they found a handgun concealed between the seat and the center console and discharged it once.

The bullet struck the three-month-old in the leg and the mother, standing outside the vehicle, in the arm and side.

Both were transported to Fort Worth hospitals.

Police said the infant's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

The mother's injuries were potentially more serious, and authorities said her current condition is unknown, police said.

