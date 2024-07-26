Watch Now
Ohio police get a call about a giant lizard roaming around, name it "Norman"

It's not every day you stumble across a huge lizard wandering across your property, but that's just what happened to a Willoughby resident Thursday afternoon.
Willoughby Reptile Rescue
Willoughby officers responded to help the resident with the escaped critter.

Willoughby Reptile Rescue.jpg
Willoughby Reptile Rescue

The police department named the reptile "Norman" and think it may have escaped from another home.

Police say if "Norman" happens to be your scaley friend, contact Herps Alive Reptile Rescue in South Euclid by calling 216-374-1392 or by CLICKING HERE.

Willoughby police aren't strangers to weird animal calls. Earlier this year, a peacock in Willoughby went missing. It was later found by Eastlake police.

