Ohio State issues apology to Michigan State hockey player over racial slur

Ohio State school officials have apologized to a Michigan State hockey player one day after he accused a Buckeyes player of calling him a racial slur during a game earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith issued a statement in response to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua, who on Monday alleged in a statement claiming Buckeyes forward Kamil Sadlocha hurled a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a game on Nov. 11.

Sadlocha received a 10-minute misconduct penalty during that game after an official heard what he had said, Joshua said, the Associated Press reported.

"Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game," Joshua, who is Black, said in the statement. "Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue."

In the statement, Joshua said he needed to speak out because the Big Ten Conference nor Ohio State had done anything to discipline Sadlocha, the news outlet reported.

On Tuesday, Smith later apologized to Joshua, saying that "no student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome."

Smith revealed that Sadlocha was taking time away from the team, adding that the Buckeyes team would also undergo education on racial sensitivity.