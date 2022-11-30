Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint passes away hours after his wedding

Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly passed away Sunday, hours after getting married on Saturday. He was 37.

His publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to CNN and The Oklahoman that Flint died in his sleep.

His former manager, Brenda Cline, also confirmed his passing, saying on Facebook that she loved the Red Dirt singer-songwriter "much like a son," and that he was “the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career," CNN reported.

The cause of his death is not known, CNN and NPR reported.

Flint and his bride Brenda got married Saturday on a remote homestead between Claremore and Owasso, The Oklahoman reported. On Sunday morning, he passed away.

"We should be going through wedding photos, but instead, I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," his widow Brenda Flint said on Facebook, NPR reported.

According to his website, the Holdenville native said he began making music after his father was diagnosed with ALS. Flint said on his website that his father recruited some friends to teach his son how to play the guitar since he couldn't play sports with him.

NPR and The Oklahoman reported that Flint released his first album, "I’m Not Okay," in 2016.

He released his follow-up album "Life and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom" in 2018. He followed that up with "Jake Flint" in 2020 and his last album "Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge" was released last year, The Oklahoman reported.