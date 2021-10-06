Oklahoma man saved from crashed truck after being pinned for 14 hours

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is safe after a crash Sunday night that left him pinned for 14 hours in his pickup truck.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says their deputies started looking for the man after his daughter reported him missing Wednesday afternoon.

She told deputies that he father left home for a store at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and didn't come back, prompting her to report him missing shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies say they determined the man could be in an "endangered state," and worked with Oklahoma Highway Patrol to eventually find him crashed into a tree near Highway 51 B and East 171st Street.

A deputy used binoculars to catch a glimpse of the crashed truck that investigators say was involved in a single-car collision to end up far off the roadway.

The deputy and a trooper freed the man from the pickup truck where he'd been stuck for about 14 hours.

"I'm so proud of Deputy Bill Sieg," Sheriff Chris Elliott said. "His tenacity and expert abilities saved a life today. I'm also very happy how the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is quick to partner with other law enforcement agencies to serve the public."

This story was originally published by Ryan Love at KJRH.

