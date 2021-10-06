Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Olympian says she was pregnant when she won silver medal

items.[0].image.alt
Czarek Sokolowski/AP
Women's cratch race gold medalist Elinor Barker of Great Britain smiles after the medal ceremony at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Pruszkow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland Track Cycling Worlds
Posted at 6:53 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:53:03-04

British track cyclist Elinor Barker revealed she is expecting a baby.

In a post on Instagram, Barker said she was pregnant when she won a silver medal in the team pursuit event in Tokyo.

It will be her first child with her husband Casper Jopling.

"We really can’t believe how lucky we are and are so excited for the next part of our lives to begin," she said.

Barker thanked her cycling team and British Cycling for their support. She also thanked other female athletes for paving the way for pregnant women.

"I’m fully aware that I’d be in a totally different situation if this had happened just a few years ago, and I’m so grateful for the difference that visibility for athlete mothers has made," Barker said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!