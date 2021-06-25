Watch
One dead, two injured in shooting outside restaurant at Maryland mall

Posted at 1:58 PM, Jun 25, 2021
One person is dead, and two others were injured following a shooting outside a restaurant at a mall in Maryland late Thursday.

The Glenarden Police Department said the shooting happened at the Woodmore Towne Centre.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred outside the Silver Diner, where police said they "believe two people were shooting at each other."

On social media, the restaurant said they were "saddened by the incident."

The AP reported that police are turning the investigation over to the county, and they did not have any information on the suspects.

