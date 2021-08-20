OHIO — A 34-year-old Akron man is wanted by the United States Marshals Service after he was granted furlough and failed to return to prison.

A judge granted Joe Fletcher leave to attend his 10-year-old daughter's funeral, according to documents obtained by multiple news organizations.

Fletcher s currently under indictment in the Northern District of Ohio federal court for multiple counts of both felon in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

He went viral in January 2018 when, while in the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, he posted to his public Facebook page a 49-minute long video recording of a phone conversation with family members and friends, in which he called himself “a motivational speaker for gangsters,” and claimed responsibility for a 2010 murder in Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia.

While on video, Fletcher allegedly bragged about his ability to have a phone while in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office stated.

"This inmate was particularly proud of himself when he posted a lengthy interactive video on his Facebook page that showed him talking on a contraband phone from inside his prison cell,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J.“BJay” Pak.

In 2015, he was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, records show.

At the time of his sentencing, Akron Police Chief James Nice called him “one of Akron’s most dangerous individuals.”

Fletcher is known to be in the Akron area and should be considered armed and dangerous, U.S. Marshals said. Federal authorities said anyone helping hide Fletcher will be charged in federal court.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He is described by authorities as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including one across the front of his neck.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

