Panera Bread giving away free bagels to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19

Panera Bread says they are giving away free bagels to anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Between July 2-4, the company said anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine could receive up to three bagels at any participating location if you go all three days.

“Whether you like your bagel bread-sliced or cut through the middle, or prefer savory Asiago Cheese or sweet Cinnamon Crunch if you are vaccinated, the choice is yours for one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last," the company said in a news release.

If you want cream cheese, you'll have to pay for them.

The chain said the promotion supports the Biden administration's National Month of Action, which aims to get as many adults in the U.S. vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4.

Panera Bread joins other restaurants giving away freebies to promote COVID-19 vaccines, including Krispy Kreme and Taco Bell.