Panic! At The Disco splitting up after frontman announces he's going to be a father

Panic! At The Disco is splitting up.

Frontman Brendon Urie announced on social media that he wants to focus his energy on his family now that he and his wife are expecting a child.

"And with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," Urie wrote.

Fans of the group will have one last opportunity to see them play together. They will finish their European and UK tour. It wraps up on March 10 in Manchester.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years," Urie wrote. "I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us."

Panic! At The Disco started in 2004 in Las Vegas. Urie and co-founders Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson were high school friends.

They have gone on to earn numerous accolades including an American Music Award, four Billboard Music Awards and three Grammy nominations.