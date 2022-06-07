Watch
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

AP
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original “Top Gun” are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Paramount Pictures via AP)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 14:57:20-04

The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original “Top Gun” are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay claim that the rights to Ehud Yonay’s story reverted back to them on January 24, 2020.

The Yonays claim they sent a notice to Paramount about reclaiming their copyright back in early 2018. But Paramount reportedly went ahead and started shooting in May of 2018.

The lawsuit contends that Paramount, which produced and distributed the sequel, did not reacquire the rights before releasing the film.

The lawsuit seeks unspecific damages, but does include profits from the movie and also seeks to block Paramount from distributing Maverick, as well as other sequels of Top Gun.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement that the claims “are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.

