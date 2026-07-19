Parasite outbreak expands: Unrecalled lettuce tests positive for Cyclospora

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says shredded lettuce not included in a national recall has tested positive for Cyclospora, the parasitic illness that can cause explosive bowel movements.

Indiana is one of five states facing the current Cyclospora outbreak that’s been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce.

On July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily recalled all iceberg lettuce in the U.S. sourced from central Mexico that was sold at retail stores and restaurants. On July 18, the FDA said a sample of Taylor Farms de Mexico lettuce not included in the recall tested positive for Cyclospora.

Taylor Farms is “currently working to identify whether any part of this implicated lot is available in commerce or in consumers homes,” the FDA said.

Along with diarrhea, the CDC says other common symptoms of Cyclospora include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Symptoms usually begin about a week after infection.

There have been at least 366 confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis in Indiana, according to the state’s Department of Health.

People are advised to throw away or return any recalled lettuce, wash anything that touched the recalled lettuce, and avoid eating it.

The full list of recalled products is available online in the FDA’s recall notice. Federal authorities said more information will be provided as it becomes available.