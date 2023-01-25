Peer-to-peer mobile payment apps poses risk for users

While peer-to-peer mobile payment apps like Venmo and Zelle are convenient, they come with risks, Consumer Reports said.

Consumer Reports said these companies need to do more to protect users’ privacy and from being scammed.

“Peer-to-peer payment apps are a convenient and easy way to send money to others with just a few taps on your phone,” said Delicia Hand, director of financial fairness for Consumer Reports. “But consumers may end up losing money if they send a payment to the wrong person or fall victim to fraud or scams and are putting their privacy at risk when using a P2P payment app.”

A 2022 survey found that 64 percent have used these sorts of apps, with at least two in five using them monthly.

Of those who use the apps, Consumer Reports said 12 percent have accidentally sent money to the wrong person and 9 percent have been scammed.

Consumer Reports said that the apps will not refund consumers who accidentally send money to the wrong person, nor will they compensate users who are victimized by scams.

The group also says that these mobile apps collect large amounts of data on users and make it hard for users to delete.

Consumer Reports issued the following recommendations to those who use these apps: