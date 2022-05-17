Pennsylvania, North Carolina test Trump clout in 2022 elections

Polls are closing in North Carolina as former President Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans. Voters in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are deciding whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats.

Trump's preferred candidate in North Carolina's GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania's GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle.

Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote on Tuesday.

The moves have allowed commentator Kathy Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick. If she wins the primary and general election, Barnette would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate.