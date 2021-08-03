Multiple injuries reported after shooting at Pentagon Transit Center; lockdown lifted

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A lockdown at the Pentagon has been lifted after gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday morning, resulting in multiple injuries.

Arlington Fire and EMS, which responded to the shooting at about 11 a.m. ET, said it encountered multiple patients at the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said shortly before noon that the incident at the Pentagon Transit Center "is secure," but it's still an active crime scene.

The agency asked the public to avoid the area, which is just steps from the Pentagon building.

"We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City," wrote the agency.

The Pentagon building is located in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.