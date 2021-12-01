Watch
Pfizer asks FDA to authorize boosters for older teenagers

LM Otero/AP
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Nov 30, 2021
Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand booster shot eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds

“It is our hope to provide strong protection for as many people as possible, particularly in light of the new variant,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

If authorized, the Pfizer vaccine would be the first company in the U.S. to have a booster shot that is available for people under the age of 18.

Currently, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are operating under an emergency use authorization for adults 18 and older.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control said all adults “should” get a COVID-19 booster shot due to the emergence of the omicron variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that preliminary information from South Africa suggests that there are no unusual symptoms associated with the omicron variant, and that severity estimates are difficult given the small number of cases so far.

