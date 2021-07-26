Watch
Philip Morris CEO sees end to cigarettes in U.K. in 10 years

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2012 file photo, Marlboro cigarettes are displayed in Montpelier, Vt. The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted by Britain's Mail on Sunday, July 25, 2021, as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 26, 2021
Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak was quoted Sunday in Britain's Mail saying that the tobacco company could end the sale of cigarettes in Great Britain by 2031.

According to the Associated Press, Olczak said he wanted "to allow this company to leave smoking behind” and he thinks "in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking."

Olczak added that the Marlboro brand would “disappear” from Britain.

The company set a goal to replace cigarettes with alternatives including IQQS heated tobacco systems, which heats tobacco without burning it, the AP reported.

In 2019, England said they wanted to end smoking in their country by 2030.

