Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island's capital said nine people have been wounded in a shooting.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters Thursday evening that three of the nine were critically wounded.

Clements believed the shooting was the largest in city history.

It took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park just before 7 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. He also said multiple guns were used. Witnesses at the scene said shots were fired outside a home.