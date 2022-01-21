Police: Driver arrested after 2 pedestrians killed on Washington highway

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities in Washington say two pedestrians died after a 28-year-old man collided with them early Thursday morning in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department said the suspect was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and one for driving under the influence.

Police said the two adult pedestrians died at the scene.

Officials said the crash, which happened around 2:38 a.m., led to the closure of Highway 9 in both directions as they investigated the accident.

The highway was reopened at 11:30 a.m. local time, police said.