Police in Virginia investigating death of realtor killed in alleged murder-suicide

Non-lethal baton shells still litter the driveway at 74 Bolling Road in Portsmouth, the scene of a tragic and bizarre murder-suicide Friday night.

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," a neighbor told Scripps station WTKR.

According to Portsmouth police, the incident happened around 5:59 p.m. Friday at a resident on Bowling Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione armed with a weapon.

Baglione told police that he had killed his realtor, then closed his door. Police said they then heard a gunshot from behind the door.

According to the neighbor, Baglione had just moved into the home. Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a real estate agent, drove to the house to help the man displeased with his home purchase.

Authorities secured a perimeter around the home before SWAT entered and found Baglione dead.

Police said they also located 41-year-old Soren Arn-Oelshlegel, a Norfolk-based realtor, inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound.

"He called his son after he shot the real estate agent," said the neighbor.

"The LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person [who's] hard to replace," said Rudy Almanzor.

Almanzor is president of Hampton Roads Pride. Arn-Oelschlegel had been a member of the LGBTQ non-profit for more than a decade, an avid volunteer active in the LGBTQ community.

"He always had tons of energy. I never saw him not smiling, laughing, and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard," said Almanzor.

Almanzor was stunned hearing the news, confused as to why and how this could have happened.

"I had to read it four to five times and was like, 'This does not make sense,'" he said. "We are here to build up the community, and one of our building blocks is missing."

Hampton Roads Pride will be planning a memorial service set for this week to honor Arn-Oelschlegel.

Chelsea Donovan, Leondra Head, and WTKR web staff contributed to this story.