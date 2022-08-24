Police investigate two possible hate crimes as New York antisemitic incidents hit record high

New York police (NYPD) are investigating two recent incidents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn as possible hate crimes after two men, both over 60-years-old, were sprayed with a fire extinguisher and assaulted.

In one incident, the 66-year-old man wished to remain anonymous, but was approached and sprayed with a fire extinguisher before he says he was punched and left bloody, ABC 7 NY reported.

The victim believes he was targeted because he is Jewish and said he is now hesitant to go out into the street.

"I thought with this I am finished. And then he gave me a punch," he said.

On Sunday, in another incident, police responded nearby to a call where a 72-year-old Jewish man was approached and doused with powder from a fire extinguisher.

Police said no words were exchanged between the two before the attack, which was captured on video released by NYPD.

The New York Times reported a record 416 antisemitic incidents recorded across New York State last year, which was a surge of 24 percent.

51 of the reports of antisemitism were assaults. That's the most physical attacks ever recorded in the state since the Anti-Defamation League began compiling the data in 1979.