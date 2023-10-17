Police officer finishes McDonald's DoorDash delivery after driver pulled over

A New Hampshire police officer fulfilled one New Hampshire man's DoorDash order after the delivery driver was pulled over.

David Eldredge from Brentwood was waiting for his DoorDash order last week to arrive when he said a police officer holding a McDonald's bag approached his front steps.

"There's a knock on the door and I thought, oh, that's DoorDash and there's a police officer there," Eldredge said. "After he left, I thought maybe I should've given him a tip."

Brentwood police said they pulled over the DoorDash driver for allegedly speeding. Brentwood officer Chris Spitalere said he ran all the driver's information and it was all suspended, the license and registration for the car.

"We had to take her car and get it off the road and gave her a ride and she got picked up," Spitalere said.

Spitalere said Officer Robert McConn showed up on the scene to help him out and looked at McConn and said "We probably should just get that delivered."

"Sometimes, administrative issues can jam you up and it's not really your fault, so we did what we could to try and help her on scene and obviously help her with DoorDash," said Officer Robert McConn.

Eldredge said despite the mix-up, he's thankful to the officers for making sure he got his order.

