1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Long Island grocery store

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
Police in Long Island are responding to reports of gunshots at a local grocery store.

WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV in New York City report that police responded Tuesday to reports of a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead.

Officials with the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) told the Associated Press that one person was killed, and that two other people were wounded.

The NCPD has said that the suspect has not yet been apprehended. They're asking residents in the area to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is an inner suburb of New York City and is located just a few miles east of Queens on Long Island.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

