Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at the Vatican

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Monday.

Thousands of people gathered to view the late pope's body, which will lie in state for three days.

Benedict's funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday. According to the Holy See, Pope Francis will become the first pope in modern history to preside over the funeral of his predecessor.

Benedict died on Saturday at the age of 95. A nurse who was caring for him reportedly said that Benedict's final words were "Lord, I love you."

Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elevated to the papacy in 2005. He shocked the world when he announced in 2013 that he was stepping down. It was the first time a pope had stepped down in 600 years.

An official cause of death has not been released. However, Vatican officials said Benedict's health deteriorated around Christmas due to his age.