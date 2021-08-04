Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pope resumes public audiences a month after major surgery

items.[0].image.alt
Riccardo De Luca/AP
Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. It was Francis' first general audience since undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
PopeFrancis
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:40:13-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis resumed his routine of holding weekly audiences with the general public a month after he underwent bowel surgery.

Francis walked unaided to the center of the stage in a Vatican auditorium on Wednesday and addressed several hundred pilgrims and tourists.

“When it comes to the Gospel and to the mission to evangelize, Paul is enthusiastic,” Pope Francis is quoted to saying in the Vatican News.

During the appearance, he recalled the anniversary of the Beirut port explosion and expressed the desire to someday visit Lebanon.

The pope was hospitalized last month for an operation in which a section of his colon was removed.

The hospitalization didn't interfere with his general audience schedule because the weekly events have been suspended in July during his papacy to give the pontiff some respite from Rome’s hot summers.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!