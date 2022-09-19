Watch Now
Post Malone falls in hole during concert, suffers bruised ribs

Bruna Prado/AP
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Post Malone sent an apology to his St. Louis fans on social media for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:53:41-04

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Post Malone said "everything is good" following a hard fall during his St. Louis concert.

The singer was in the middle of performing a song when he fell into a hole in the stage. The show was immediately stopped as people rushed to tend to Post Malone.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Post Malone said in a video posted on Twitter.

Post Malone said the hole is part of the stage setup for the acoustic part of the show. He blamed himself for not seeing it.

Post Malone's manager said the singer suffered bruised ribs, but an X-ray showed nothing was broken.

The singer said he will do a two-hour show the next time he is in the area to make up for the songs the fans missed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

