President Biden delivers remarks about Americans jobs

Andrew Harnik/AP
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
MACUNGIE, PA — President Joe Biden will tout the importance of American workers and American jobs in a speech Wednesday at truck factory in Pennsylvania.

Biden is attempting to sell people on a $973 billion infrastructure package.

“This is all part of his effort to lift up and talk about his Buy American agenda as well as the infrastructure package,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday in previewing the visit.

Biden also campaigned on a plan to increase the amount of American-made goods that the federal government purchases.

