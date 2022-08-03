President Biden to sign second abortion access executive order

For the second time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order in an effort to maintain some level of access to abortions.

Biden is expected to sign the executive order on Wednesday during a roundtable discussion on the issue.

According to the White House, the executive order will direct Health and Human Services to provide assistance to women who need to travel to obtain an abortion. The order hints that Medicaid could be used to provide travel assistance for those who need to travel across state lines to get an abortion.

The order also directs Health and Human Services to ensure health care providers are complying with federal non-discrimination laws.

“These actions could include providing technical assistance for health care providers who may be confused or unsure of their obligations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision,” the White House said.

Biden will sign the order just a day after voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would no longer make abortions a right in the state.

A recent analysis found seven states no longer have operational abortion clinics since the June decision to overturn abortion rights nationally.

Meanwhile, efforts to codify abortion rights have died in the US Senate.