Prime Day: The 10 Deals Actually Worth Buying

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon's Prime Day sale begins on June 23, and while thousands of products will be marked down, not every "deal" is actually a bargain.

Consumer experts say shoppers should focus on products that historically see steep Prime Day discounts and avoid impulse purchases driven by flashy percentage-off tags.

Here are the 10 categories most likely to offer genuine savings during Prime Day 2026:

Prime Day is traditionally the best time to buy Amazon-branded products, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers and Ring doorbells.

Experts often see discounts of 30% to 60% on these devices.

Robot vacuums are among Prime Day's most heavily discounted items each year.

Popular brands such as iRobot, Shark and Roborock frequently see price cuts of $100 or more.

If you're shopping for a new television, Prime Day can rival Black Friday pricing.

Look for deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Hisense models, especially in the 55-inch to 75-inch range.

Back-to-school season is approaching, making Prime Day a good opportunity to save on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer.

Experts recommend comparing specs carefully rather than focusing solely on price.

Premium audio gear is another Prime Day staple.

Watch for discounts on Apple AirPods, Sony noise-canceling headphones and Bose products.

Kitchen gadgets consistently rank among Prime Day's top sellers.

Air fryers, pressure cookers, coffee makers and blenders often receive significant markdowns.

Smart cameras, video doorbells and alarm systems frequently see some of the event's biggest discounts.

Many shoppers use Prime Day to upgrade home security systems at a fraction of the regular cost.

With students heading back to class in just a few weeks, Prime Day often delivers deals on backpacks, school supplies, tablets and dorm-room essentials.

Smart plugs, smart bulbs, thermostats and home automation accessories typically see deep discounts during the sale.

While less exciting than electronics, Prime Day can be a smart time to stock up on paper towels, laundry detergent, pet supplies and other everyday necessities.

What To Skip

Experts say some Prime Day deals aren't always worth the hype.

Consider waiting on:



Major appliances

Luxury furniture

Seasonal clothing

New-release electronics

These products often see better discounts later in the year, particularly during Labor Day, Black Friday and holiday sales.

How To Know If A Deal Is Real

Before clicking "Buy," shoppers should:



Compare prices at Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Check recent price history using tools like CamelCamelCamel.

Create a shopping list before browsing.

Avoid buying items simply because they're on sale.

"Just because something is discounted doesn't mean you're saving money if you weren't planning to buy it in the first place."

Prime Day runs through June 26, with Amazon expected to release new deals throughout the event.

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