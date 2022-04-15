Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to the queen at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple’s office says they met with Harry’s grandmother Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

Harry was noticeably absent from the memorial service last month for his late grandfather, Prince Phillip.

The 95-year-old queen has battled health issues recently. She contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and is not expected to attend the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service.