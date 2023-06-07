Pro wrestling legend 'The Iron Sheik' passes away

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler "The Iron Sheik" has passed away, his Twitter account revealed Wednesday morning.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come," the statement on Twitter said.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, came to prominence in the 1980s when the WWE was known as the WWF. He famously feuded with Hulk Hogan in the 1980s, including a 1984 loss to Hogan, which made the Hulkster the WWE Champion at the time.

The Iron Sheik was 81 years old.

The full statement posted to his Twitter account can be read below:

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

This story was originally published by Tim Kephart at Scripps News Tampa.