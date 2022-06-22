Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson found dead inside Baltimore home

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) — Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26.

The team confirmed his death Wednesday.

Baltimore Police said Ferguson was found unresponsive inside a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue, just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Although investigators are calling his death questionable, they found no immediate signs of trauma or foul play. An autopsy will determine the official cause.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season with the team after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

First-year Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald commented earlier this month on how Ferguson was adapting in off-season workouts to a new setup.

"Right now, he’s doing a great job. He’s competing. The techniques that we’re teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete," Macdonald said on June 1.

Fans came to know Ferguson by his on-the-field nickname "Sack Daddy."

In 38 total career games, he posted 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Reaction from teammates started pouring in on Twitter almost immediately after the news of his death was announced.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley expressed disbelief calling Ferguson "a great father with only good intentions" that "wanted to see people succeed."

Fellow linebacker Patrick Queen tweeted, "My brother. I love you man."

Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard wrote, "I can’t believe this. Just absolutely tragic."

The NFL also released a statement saying they "are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss."

This story was originally reported by Ryan Dickstein on wmar2news.com.