Remaining fence around US Capitol to be removed on Friday

The fencing that remains surrounding the U.S. Capitol building since it was stormed during a riot on Jan. 6 is likely to come down on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the fence is expected to be removed on July 9.

In an email obtained by CNN, U.S. Capitol Police said, "based on USCP’s assessment of the current threat environment and USCP’s enhanced coordination with District of Columbia, neighboring state and federal law enforcement partners, the Board supports USCP’s recommendation to remove the temporary fencing around Capitol Square."

The fence should take about three days to remove, CNN reported.

The police added that weather might prevent the removal, and according to CNN, a storm is expected to move through the area that could delay the removal process.

An outer fence was removed in March by Capitol Police, but the interior fence that surrounded the Capitol was left in place.