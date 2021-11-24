Remembering those who died during Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The tragic events Sunday at the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy has shaken the city, the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Among the victims were grandparents, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends.

Each one of them will be remembered forever. Below is a list of those who have died and a short description of their life.

Jane Kulich

Kulich Family

Jane Kulich, 52, worked at Citizens Bank. A tribute posted to GoFundMe says Jane was "a loving, beautiful and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend to so many. The world is a much darker place without a woman like this in the world."

"My mother was a wonderful beautiful soul," her daughter said in a statement. "She lit up everyone's lives. This woman was an absolute gem. She loved her family so much. She has a sister, husband, 3 children, 3 grandchildren, niece and nephews, a whole bunch of friends. She was so kind and sweet and loving. She was dedicated, motivated, and comforting. One of the best people to ever walk this earth.. My mom was just such a wonderful human that positively impacted everyone she met. We will miss her so much."

Tamara Carlson

Submitted Tamara Durand

Tamara Carlson, 52, was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a dance group of senior women performing at the Christmas Parade on Sunday.

"She was a proud mom, a phenomenal grandmother, a proud member of the Waukesha community and overall just one of the most kind-hearted people there were," a tribute to her on a GoFundMe page said.

Wilhelm Hospel

Submitted Wilhelm Hospel

Wilhelm Hospel, 82, is the husband of Lola, who is another member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

According to his niece, he was the youngest of four brothers and would get together with them a few times a year to reminiscence.

Leanna Owens

TMJ4 LeAnna Owens

Leanna Owens, 71, was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson

Sorenson Family

Virginia Sorenson, 79, was affectionately called 'Ginny' by her family. She was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

"Her spirit was fierce and never aged. Everyone who knew Ginny knows she had a special soul, one that radiated with love," read a tribute to her on GoFundMe. "She was a caregiver through and through, whether caring for patients, family, and especially in caring for her beloved furry friends. She always reminded us that 'angels watch over you,' and we are blessed to have her watching over us all now."

Jackson Sparks

GoFundMe 8-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Jackson Sparks, 8, is the son of Aaron and Sheri and the younger brother of Tucker. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Aaron and Sheri are "people of faith."

The family has asked the community to continue to lift them in prayer.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.