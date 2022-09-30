Rescue and recovery efforts continue in Florida following Hurricane Ian

Nearly two days after Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, officials are continuing rescue and recovery efforts in the region’s hardest-hit areas.

A number of towns, including Fort Myers, are ordering those who rode out the storm in their homes to stay at home. The City of Fort Myers reported that there were many vehicles on roadways on Thursday, making it challenging for officials.

Adding to the difficulties, several barrier islands have lost road access to the mainland. On Thursdays, officials used helicopters to reach Sanibel Island, which has a population of over 6,000 people.

The U.S. Coast Guard used helicopters on Thursday to conduct rescues on Sanibel Island.

The Associated Press reported that four people have died from the storm. Two of the deaths were reported late Thursday on Sanibel Island.

Nearly 2 million Florida residents remained without power as of Friday morning.

Calm weather is expected on Friday in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian is expected to come back on shore Friday afternoon in the Carolinas.