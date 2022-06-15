Watch
Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina speaks to reporters at her election night event after defeating former state Rep. Katie Arrington in the 1st District primary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Arrington had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who backed Mace during her 2020 run but soured on her following her criticism of him following the Capitol violence in 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won her GOP primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger. Mace did not vote to impeach Trump, but she has been critical
of the former president's actions in relation to Jan. 6.

Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

