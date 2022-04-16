Watch
CIA Director: We can't 'take lightly' threat of Russia using nuclear weapons

Brynn Anderson/AP
Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during an event at the Georgia Institute of Technology on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 15, 2022
(ATLANTA, Georgia, U.S.A.) — CIA Director William Burns said no one “can take lightly” the threat that Russia could use tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons but he has seen no “practical evidence” suggesting it is imminent.

Speaking to an audience on Thursday at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Burns said that “potential desperation” from Russian leaders to portray a victory in Ukraine increases the risk of the use of nuclear weapons.

“None of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons,” Burns said. “We don’t.”

