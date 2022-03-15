Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

European prime ministers land in Kyiv to show support, Turkish FM arrives Thursday amid talks

Britain Politics
Leon Neal/AP
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala meets with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the V4 leaders meet (Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia) to discuss the Ukraine crisis, at Lancaster House, London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Britain Politics
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 16:04:58-04

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkey’s foreign minister is traveling to Moscow as part of efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Mevlut Cavusoglu would hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday before traveling to Ukraine for talks on Thursday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the Polish President Andrzej Duda would be visiting Turkey on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on the crisis.

Last week the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum organized by Turkey, although their talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

As Radio Free Europe reported, the prime ministers of Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday as an "unequivocal" show of support for Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia. The leaders are expected to meet with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, "The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW