Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear power plant, no radiation released

KYIV, Ukraine — U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility.

The fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar was extinguished early Friday morning, hours after Russian forces began shelling the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general said Friday the building hit by a Russian "projectile" at the plant was "not part of the reactor" but instead a training center at the plant.

Nuclear officials from Sweden to China also said no radiation spikes had been reported.

The fire at the plant sparked fears of the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Soviet-run Chernobyl plant in Ukraine. Even though the nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is protected from fire, nuclear safety experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency warn that waging war in and around such facilities presents extreme risks.

"It could have been six Chernobyls. The Russian tank, people knew what they were shelling. They were shelling this at close range. This was a terror at a new level," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Even before the latest attack, the IAEA had raised concerns about Russian military operations nearby.

Russian forces are still pressing their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday and had urged Russia to stop military activities in the area of the facility so that firefighters and emergency responders could access the site and put out the flames.

Ukraine's foreign minister has called for a security zone surrounding Zaporizhzhia.

The plant accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine's power generation.

The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.