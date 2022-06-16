Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

International leaders visit Ukraine, decry 'war crimes'

Ukraine Russia War
Ludovic Marin/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron, third left, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, second left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, visit Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ukraine Russia War
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 07:14:50-04

French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces.

He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russian forces from attacking the capital.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy confirmed he accepted an invitation to join NATO leaders in Madrid later this month.

A number of NATO leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, have also visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!