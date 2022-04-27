Watch
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation

AP
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 07:40:05-04

Russia has opened a new front in its war over Ukraine, cutting two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv off from its gas.

That represents a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West. One day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage.

European gas prices shot up on the news. The Kremlin then went even further, saying Wednesday that Russia could halt gas supplies to other European customers.

While the United States previously cut off purchases of Russian energy, European nations have been more apprehensive.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is working on a response to Russia's actions.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail," von der Leyen said. "This is unjustified and unacceptable."

