Ukrainians living in the US to receive temporary legal status

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 03, 2022
The Department of Homeland Security says it will grant temporary legal status to Ukrainians living in the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday that Temporary Protected Status would be extended for 18 months.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Temporary Protected Status is given to citizens of countries devastated by war or natural disasters. In order to be eligible for the protection, individuals would have to have been in the U.S. since at least Tuesday.

It comes as pressure was mounting on the Biden administration from members of Congress, including the Senate’s top Democrat, to grant the status to Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion of their country.

