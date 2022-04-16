Several people injured after reported shooting at South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured.

Columbia police said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, but authorities said the victims were receiving medical attention.

Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene.

The parking lot is closed and parts of Interstate 26 near the mall have been shut down.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has set up a reunification site for those who may have family involved in the shooting.

Columbiana Centre Mall is about 10 miles from downtown Columbia.