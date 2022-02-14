Skier dies in Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A skier died in Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, officials said.

The National Park Service says a climber witnessed the person fall on Sunday and called for help.

Numerous crews responded and located the 27-year-old man who had fallen while attempting to Apocalypse Couloir.

"Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained," the Park Service said in a press release.

The skier was with four others who were transported out of the canyon via helicopter.

According to park officials, the snowpack is generally stable, however, they warn that hazards still exist in technical terrain.